Watch: Man's Soulful Rendition Of 'Teri Deewani' Impresses Kerala Cops On Night Duty

The cops were on night duty in the town of Kozhikode on February 10

These days, buskers and artists are often seen performing popular songs on the streets, prompting passersby to stop and listen to their melodious renditions. This time, a young man was seen entertaining two Kerala policemen, through his soulful rendition of Kailash Kher's popular song 'Teri Deewani'.

The video shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter shows a man singing the song 'Teri Deewani' beside a police vehicle and two cops standing next to him. At one point, one of the cops is seen smiling and enjoying the musical break as the man croons the beautiful song.

According to Kerala Police, the cops were on night duty in the town of Kozhikode on February 10. The caption of the video reads, ''Kunhaniyan Sudev's song feast for his colleagues who were on night duty in Kozhikode town yesterday.'' The singer in the video is Kunhanian Sudev (Sudev K), whose Twitter bio reads as being a vocalist and a violinist.

Watch the video here:

The comment section was full of praises and admiration for the young singer. One user wrote, ''Your voice is wonderful. You deserve a big stage. Get better, we are with you.'' Another commented, ''Awesome... may God Almighty bless you dear.'' Some also tagged singers like Sonu Nigam, and Alka Yagnik to give the man a chance.

The artist also commented on the post, thanking Kerala police. Sudev K reacted to the post and wrote, ''Thank you so much for sharing my video.''

A few days ago, an artist named Shiv was seen singing the Brahmastra movie song 'Kesariya' for two cops in Mumbai at Marine Drive. The video showed the artist singing 'Kesariya Tera' on a guitar with his two friends and two policemen enjoying it.

Featured Video Of The Day Gaziantep Castle, 2,000-Year-Old Heritage Site, Destroyed in Turkey Earthquake