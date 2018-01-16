Watch: Man Takes A Dip In Frozen Water Body, Gets Trapped Under Ice Video will make you feel uncomfortable

His friends sensed the danger and immediately rushed to his rescue.



The video, a little less than a minute long, shows the man stepping inside the almost frozen water body and swimming inside it. Moments into the swim, he can be seen crossing a hole that could have been his exit or helped him breathe. His friends, sensing the danger he is in, step up and immediately rush to his rescue.



While one friend jumps on the ice to crack it to help his friend breathe, another uses an axe to break the ice. The ice gives way and both friends fall down but thankfully save their friend with their effort.





"From his friends' reaction, you can tell this is the true friend for life! Bless them," says one Facebook user. "Well done by his mates. They instantly saw the danger and reacted accordingly and averted a tragedy," says another.



