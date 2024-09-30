Watch: Man Puts Hand Inside Crocodile's Mouth And Instantly Regrets It

The handler quickly pulled away, blood dripping from his hand onto the wet tiles

A viral video circulating on the internet captures a shocking moment at The Million Years Stone Park & Pattaya Crocodile Farm, where a stunt went terribly wrong. In front of a live audience, a handler attempted a daring stunt by placing his hand inside a crocodile's open mouth. In a sudden and expected twist, the crocodile snapped its jaws, biting the handler and leaving him wounded.

The handler quickly pulled away, blood dripping from his hand onto the wet tiles, while onlookers were left in disbelief. The dramatic video, posted on Instagram, has garnered over 42.8 million views and 742,000 likes, sparking a wave of reactions online.

See the video here:

The internet users were shocked after seeing the video and several users commented that the man should be glad that the crocodile let go of his hand.

A user wrote, "It clapped back it said 'what now'"

Another user commented, "Don't mess with animals you don't understand their body language."

"You should be glad he didn't roll over," the third user commented.

"Crocodile said stop playing with me boy," the fourth user wrote.

"Learned his lesson," the fifth user commented.

Meanwhile, a crocodile killed a woman bathing in a river in eastern Indonesia, police and locals said Wednesday, with villagers later recovering parts of her body from the slaughtered animal.

Indonesia is home to several species of crocodiles that regularly attack and kill humans.