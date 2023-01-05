Watch: Man Pulls Truck With Teeth, Sets Guinness World Records

The video was shared two days ago

A hair-raising video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man in Egypt pulling a 15,730 kg truck with his teeth. The man set Guinness World Records for the 'heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth.' The clip was shared by Guinness World Records on their Instagram handle.

The video shows a man pulling a truck on the roads of Egypt with his teeth. The clip caught the attention of the netizens and many were curious about his dentist.

According to Guinness World Records, Ashraf Mahrous Mohamed Suliman created the record on 13 June 2021 in Egypt's Ismailia. Suliman attempted the record as a 'personal achievement'.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman."

Watch the video here:

The video was shared two days ago and so far it has amassed 4 lakh views. A user wrote, "Bruh, I need to find out who his dentist is." Another user wrote, "That's totally insane... From where he brings that much of power."

The third user wrote, "Bro straining his neck for a world record. that's wild."

The fourth user wrote, "His teeth are stronger than my hands."

