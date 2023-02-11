Watch: Man Prepares Dish With Leftovers After Consulting ChatGPT, Internet Reacts

Once the dish was made, the user said that it tasted great and was extremely delicious.

Emergence of ChatGPT has shown a major leap in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). The chatbot has demonstrated its prowess by answering several questions, both simple as well as difficult. From working on assignments and writing emails, to addressing commonly asked inquiries, the bot is doing it all and has prepared us for the new stages of technological evolution. Now, a user has documented how he used ChatGPT to make a dish from leftovers and it has shocked the users.

Shubham Joshi, a content creator, shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, he asks the bot what he can cook with the ingredients he had, like potatoes, tomatoes, onions, spices, bread, cheese, salt, pepper and milk. ChatGPT said that he could prepare a "cheesy potato and vegetable bake." Then, the bot suggests how to cook the dish with the help of a recipe. The chatbot walks him through every step of the procedure, from preheating his oven to 180 degrees Celsius to peeling and slicing the potatoes.

Once the dish was made, the user said that it tasted great and was extremely delicious.

The post was shared on January 21 and since being shared, it has amassed over five million views and two lakh likes.

"You don't need AI to do this. Download one app called "common sense"," said a user.

A second user commented, "Milk and Onions are enemies bro, never should be used together."

"You are a human for god's sake , use your intelligence! Your brain will stop having ideas if you depend on this s*** !" remarked another person.

"Ai is more dangerous than aliens," read a fourth comment.

Another person commented, "Try to add condition** No electricity and Gas. Then see the results."

