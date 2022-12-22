Watch: Man Prepares Christmas Meal And Gifts For The Stray Dogs In Thailand

Good food and toys were given to stray dogs.

There has never been a country in the world where stray dogs are treated well. Living in terror, going without food, and not having a place to call home define their existence. Even yet, they never pass up an opportunity to make us smile with their antics, behaviours, and desire for human love. Dogs are considerably more likely to fall in love with people, and they are grateful to us for even the smallest amount of food and attention we provide them.

A video posted by a dog lover is going viral on the internet in which he is seen feeding the stray dogs in Thailand with Christmas meals. Not only did the person give the animals food, but he also gave them gifts.

The video was posted on Instagram by digital creator Niall Harbison with a note as a caption.

"Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today was made to feel very special. I was up at 4.30 am to cook them the finest meal of their lives, and people have been sending me toys from all over the world, so I saved them up for today. Most of these dogs have never seen a toy in their lives," he wrote.

"Medicines, vet trips, and daily nutritious food are much more important, but just like humans, I think sometimes dogs just need to have a special treat and enjoy themselves. I think it's a day they'll never forget," he further mentioned in the note.

"The video was made in memory of two wonderful dogs called Kira and Valko, who passed recently in Ireland. Their owner wanted to do something special for them, and I think they'll be looking down very proud today," he added.

The video has received more than 4,000 views, and over 28,000 people have liked it.

