Watch: A Thirsty Dog Was Struggling To Get Water From Tap, Then A Man Did This

Of all the domesticated animals, a dog is considered the most trusted and dependable. From mobility assistance to sensing a threat and alerting their humans about it, they help in amazing ways. So it becomes the responsibility of humans to take care of their “furry friend” as well. This incredible bond between dogs and humans was visible at a public intersection recently. A video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda showed that a thirsty dog was struggling to get water from a tap at a public intersection. So it sat near the tap and waited for someone to help it get water.

A man noticed its anxiety and walked towards it. The dog then raised its hands to signal him. The man offered water in his cupped hands and the pooch readily accepted it. The 36-second video showed the dog completely focussed on the water and not getting distracted by the attention its act was getting from people standing there.

Mr Nanda borrowed the words of celebrated author and educator Helen Keller for his tweet. “Life is an exciting business, and most exciting when it is lived for others -Helen Keller,” it read.

After it quenched its thirst, the dog appeared to walk away from the man, but seeing him bringing more water in his cupped hands towards him, it stayed.

A number of people agreed with what the Indian Forest Service Officer said and also praised the man who helped the dog drink water.

Another said people like the one seen in the video make the world a liveable place.

Some thanked the IFS officer for sharing the video.

Referring to the quote of Helen Keller, one user said, “kind men have a big approach.”

What do you have to say about the human-canine bond?