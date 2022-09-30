Watch: Man Moves Large Snake Off Road With His Bare Hands

Some users praised the man's bravery for moving the snake with his bare hands.

A video of a person moving a snake which was crossing road with his bare hands has caught Twitter's attention. In the clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the man is seen alighting from a vehicle and casually walking towards the snake.

He then picks the serpent by its tail and moves it into the forest as people, in the background, can be heard shouting and advising him against it. Moments later, the snake slithers its way into the forest.

According to Mr Kaswan, the incident took place in South India. “Your views on it. Going into wildlife habitat and disturbing or saving it from a road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India,” the officer wrote in the caption.

Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India. @BoskyKhannapic.twitter.com/7W110lg3CD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 30, 2022

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 14k views on Twitter where users were quick in responding to Mr Kaswan's question.

For many, the man saved the snake from a mishap as it could have come under a vehicle.

“Looks like he was saving it from being run over,” a user wrote.

Looks like he was saving it from being run over. — Santanu (@santaban) September 30, 2022

Another wrote, “He walked calmly, held it properly, left it in bushes and came back .. he saved that animal.”

He walked calmly, held it properly, left it in bushes & came back .. he saved that animal.



Python moves slowly hence some frustrated soul would have run it down under their vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ui3exp8af7 — The Observer_RSAS | रोमेश श्रीकांत अनुसया संखे (@RomeshSankhe) September 30, 2022

Some praised the man's bravery for moving the snake with his bare hands.

Whatever it be saving or disturbing. I am awestruck by his courage. — Mayank Kansal (@MKansal88) September 30, 2022

One user questioned, “Why is the vehicle inside the forest at night?

Why is the vehicle inside the forest at night? — Calypso (@Rishigmu) September 30, 2022

“Appreciate. But isn't it dangerous,” a person reacted.

Appreciate. But isn't it dangerous — Razia (@raziasworld) September 30, 2022

A user opined that there were better ways to move the snake off the road without handling it.

I think there are better ways to move the Snake off the road without handling it. I think his intentions are commendable though, most people will just drive around and take pictures.. — Anil Godavarthy (@AnilGodavarthy) September 30, 2022

Unfortunately road is crossing wildlife.

Hence to save them we got to disturb it.



Its a choice between little bad (disturbing) and worst (accidental death). — Masoom Bhatia (@Masoom_Bhatia) September 30, 2022

I feel its better to just turn off your headlights and wait for the snake to cross. This had happened to me once and we just waited for the snake to pass. Not all roads near or inside forest divisions have night time restrictions so this is a common occurrence. — Aravind Baby (@abalmighty) September 30, 2022

"I feel its better to just turn off your headlights and wait for the snake to cross. This had happened to me once and we just waited for the snake to pass. Not all roads near or inside forest divisions have night time restrictions so this is a common occurrence," another user said.