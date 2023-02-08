Watch: Man Enacts Dance Steps For Daughter Performing At School Function, Internet Is All Hearts

The man makes sure that his daughter doesn'tforget a dance step

A father-daughter relationship is the most beautiful and special bond ever. From being a protector of their daughters to being their biggest cheerleaders, fathers are considered as best gifts a daughter could ever ask for. A similar video of a priceless father-daughter moment is going viral and the internet is loving it.

The 24-second video was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, who is an Indian Police Service officer. He captioned it as ''And the #FatherOfTheYear Award goes to...''

Watch the video here:

The adorable clip shows a doting father helping his daughter and prompting her during her school's annual function. As the little girl dances to Daler Mehndi's iconic song 'Tunak Tunak', on the stage, his father makes sure that she doesn't forget a step and is seen narrating dance moves to her.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.42 lakh views, 6244 likes and more than 550 retweets.

Internet users were left delighted with the adorable clip and showered love on the father-daughter duo. One user wrote, ''None like daddy... Always the best cheerleader for his girl... Mine always had the proudest smile at my smallest achievements... Lost him 16 years back, but believe that he still watches over me.''

Another commented, ''Awwww so wonderful just unbelievable. Love this dedication of a father .Good luck.'' A third added, ''Father is The unsung hero of children's progress and success!'', while a fourth said, ''Super cute... may all the kids receive so much love from their parents.'' Yet another said, ''Father is The unsung hero of children's progress and success!''

