Watch: Man Catches Vendor Selling Fake Power Bank Inside Moving Train. Internet Say 'Scam 2024'

We've all seen them - vendors weaving through crowded trains, peddling everything from phone cases to questionable snacks. But what happens when those products turn out to be a complete sham? A video circulating online captures exactly that, with one passenger taking a stand against a fake power bank seller.

Posted on X by Sankott, the footage, filmed on a moving train shows a man holding up a high-capacity power bank. With a practised spiel, the vendor says the product can charge phones multiple times. The passenger asks the price of the power bank, the vendor initially quotes Rs 500 and then gives a discount of Rs 200. The man decided to do a quality check and found out that the insides of the power bank were filled with mud.

The vendor gets aggressive and asks the passenger to film him and try to snatch the phone out of his hand.

The video of the incident soon went viral on the internet. The comments section exploded with reactions from the X users. Some users praised the passenger for exposing the scam, while others urged caution when buying from train vendors.

A user remarked on X, "Scam 2024"

Another user commented, "His confidence".

The third user wrote, "Stay safe and alert".