Watch: Make-Up Artist Creates 'Realistic' Artwork On Her Body, Internet Stunned

Many people love experimenting with make-up. Some use it for their personal use while others pursue the hobby as a profession. It is a skill which takes a lot of effort and time to master. Many videos of using make-up to unbelievably transform the body are viral on the internet. Mimi Choi is one such artist who making waves on social media with her make-up skills. The Canada-based artist uses make-up to produce fascinating optical illusions that captivate her audience. As per her social media handle, Ms Choi uses her face and body as canvas to create illusions. She has created monster faces, a carnival ride, an aquarium, and much more, which can be seen on her Instagram handle.

Recently, a video of Ms Choi's artwork went viral. In the video, one can see Ms Choi using her legs as canvas and painting a cactus. From the colour of the paint to the prickly thorns of cactus, the details will blow your mind. She has painted her legs like a loaf of bread, with a knife kept on the side on a chopping board. In one of her artworks, she even uses make-up to paint her legs in a manner where it appears that someone scooped some ice-cream from a brick. This is not all, the video also features the illusion of tomatoes being chopped, bananas being peeled and a pair of Converse shoes, among many others- all on her legs.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on December 15 and since then it has amassed one million views and 94,000 likes. "This is my leg-acy. What should I turn my leg into next? " reads the caption of the post. She even mentioned the products she used in the video.

"it's so goddamn weird yet impressive," said a user.

A second person said, "Soooo awesome, mind blowing, artistic, love it."

"She would do killer tattoos," said another person.

"She's taken it to another level," commented a user.

