Watch: Lion Jumps Into Vehicle Full Of Tourists In Crimea

While some tourists are seen laughing as they attempt to pet the lion, one frightened woman is seen hopping out of the vehicle.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 06, 2018 16:26 IST
The lion was filmed climbing into the open-air vehicle.

A lion at a safari park in Vilnohirsk, Crimea, was filmed jumping into a vehicle full of tourists - just weeks after a woman was attacked by another lion at the same park. The incident took place at the Taigan Safari Park, and a video of it was shared by the park on YouTube. According to CBS News, the footage shows a lion named Filya climbing into an open-air safari vehicle with tourists sitting inside. Daily Mail reports that the vehicle was being driven by the park owner, Oleg Zubkov, who is also known as the "lion whisperer."

While some tourists are seen laughing as they attempt to pet the lion, one frightened woman is seen hopping out of the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online on Saturday, the video has collected over 4 lakh views and hundreds of comments. Reactions to the incident have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment today.

Here's what people had to say:

Daily Mail reports that just eight weeks before this, a lion named Vitya had bit a woman's arm at the same park.

The Taigan Safari Park is famous for offering visitors very close interactions with the big cats.

