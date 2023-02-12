Watch: Korean Man Sings 'Kabira' At Indian Wedding, Leaves Internet Impressed

The video was shared on Instagram by Kim Jaehyeon

It's always a nice feeling to see people from other countries appreciating and embracing Indian cuisines, attires, and culture. In one such recent video, a Korean man left people impressed after he sang a Bollywood song at an Indian wedding. The video shared on Instagram shows a Korean man named Kim Jaehyeon practicing the song 'Kabira' by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina, and finally acing it at the wedding.

He captioned the video as, ''I can not speak any Indian languages at all, but to offer my congratulations to the newlywed couple @nishant_gawande1 & @pranjali_77 , I prepared this song. Although I made a lot of mistakes on the stage, I loved and appreciated that everybody likes my singing! Thank you.''

Watch the video here:

In the clip, Mr. Jaehyeo says that he decided to sing Kabira for a friend's wedding. He began his preparations a month in advance and even recorded the Korean lyrics so he can learn them. He shows his journey as he works hard to recite the lyrics of the song and perfect it.

The clip then fast forwards to the wedding day where Mr. Jaehyeon can be seen dressed in a beautiful ethnic outfit. He sits down on the stage and beautifully sings 'Kabira' as another man assists him on the guitar. Meanwhile, guests can be heard cheering and clapping in the background.

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has been viewed by more than 3 lakh people and has garnered more than 50,000 likes.

Internet users thronged to the comment section to praise him for his amazing rendition and applauded his efforts in trying to sing in a new language. One user wrote,'' You did amazing Jaehyeon! It's not easy to sing in a language you've not learned or spoken in!'' A second commented, ''This shows dedication! Another form of showing your love and concern! Some people would not even bother to attempt this because they're too shy or they have stage fright but it's great to see him overcome this barrier!''

A third added, ''But you tried well in front of so many people who are Indians, they would surely like your efforts. We indian people love it when somebody wanted to adapt us, as we are. Well done dear.'' Yet another said, ''The efforts were worth it! You really did well.''

