Watch: Korean Man Posts Clip Of His Mother Speaking Fluent Punjabi, Internet Amazed

Korean culture is gaining immense popularity in the country. Recently, a video of a Pakistani boy and his Korean mother is making rounds on social media for the right reasons. In the now-viral video, the Korean woman is seen speaking fluent Punjabi and the internet has been left amazed by her skills.

Sungkun Siddiqui, also known as Desi Korean, posted a video on Instagram in which he introduced his mother to his followers. She then responded to a few of her son's questions in Punjabi.

In the beginning of the video, Mr Siddiqui asks his mother in Punjabi if she speaks the language. To which, she responds, "Han aundee hai (Yes, I can)." Her son then asks her to tell a few Punjabi phrases. When she takes some time to think about what to say, Mr Siddiqui teases her by dismissing her claims. He later asks her about her favourite movie. When she pauses to mention a name, Mr Siddiqui interrupts and asks jokingly if it is the Punjabi movie 'Carry On Jatta'. She responds in Hindi with "Nahi, meri pasand ki movie Par Desi Par Desi Janna Nahi.(No, I like the movie 'Par Desi Par Desi Janna Nahi'), implying 'Raja Hindustani'.

"If my mum can speak Punjabi then so can you!" reads the caption of the video. Since being shared on March 26, the video has amassed over seven lakh views and 55,000 likes.

"Bro...her urdu is amazing mashallah," said a user.

"She speaks better Punjabi than many Punjabis I know," said a second person.

A third said, "Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked"

"Your mum is too cute.. Nazaar na lege," said another person.

"She needs her own IG," remarked a person.