Nap Room, Nail Salon And More: Google Employee Gives A Tour Of Company's Singapore Office

Google offices are renowned for their exceptional design, innovative architecture, and extensive amenities, creating a unique and inspiring work environment for their employees. To support employees' physical and mental health, Google offices often feature state-of-the-art fitness centres, on-site childcare, gourmet cafeterias, game rooms, recreational spaces, and relaxation areas. Recently, a Korean expat working at Google Singapore offered a glimpse into her day as a corporate employee.

Kay's day begins with an 8:30 am metro ride to work, followed by a short walk to the office. Upon arrival, she logs in and takes a break to grab a coffee from the fully equipped office coffee bar, complete with espresso machines and freshly ground coffee. At lunchtime, she explores the office menu, featuring Western and Asian options, including salmon with grains and meat curry with white rice. She noted that lunch and other services are complimentary for Google employees.

During her lunch break, Kay strolls through the rooftop garden, promoting wellness and relaxation. She then tours the office's wellness centre, highlighting a nap room for recharge, a hair and nail spa for self-care, a multi-faith room for prayer and meditation and a cosy massage room.

The video was captioned, ''You can recharge at work.''

Kay's video has resonated with many, sparking conversations about the future of workplace culture. One user joked saying, ''How much are you paying a month for a job like this?''

Another commented, ''Wow. I really like your work area. It looks like your company takes care of all the hard-working employees.'' A third asked, ''Is lunch complimentary for staff? So much variety.''

A fourth added, ''I really need that nap room. Offices should provide those.''