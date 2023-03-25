Watch: Japanese Woman Designs 'RRR'-Themed Storybook For 7-Year-Old Son, Internet Amazed

The video features the film's characters along with text written in Japanese.

The craze of the award-winning movie 'RRR' does not seem to end. The action-drama, which recently won an Oscar, has amassed a massive fan following globally and is still running to packed theatres in many parts of the world. Not only this, almost every day, videos of people dancing to the electrifying track "Naatu Naatu" go viral on social media. However, this time around, an illustrated storybook designed by a Japanese mother for her son based on the movie, has taken the internet by storm.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page that goes by the name 'Roar by RRR'. The video features the film's characters along with text written in Japanese that explains the plot of the movie. The mother apparently created the book because she believed it would be difficult for her child to watch the three-hour-long movie with subtitles.

"Japanese Mother made an entire illustrated story book for RRR movie. She thought her 7 year old son would find hard to watch 3hr movie with subtitles My respect for the japanese. Even in fanism they show such a class. #RRRinJapan," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over six lakh views and 70,000 likes.

"My goodness, i am crying, thanks for loving this much this movie and our country," said a user.

"So beautiful n lots of hard work n love for RRR is showing up," remarked another user.

A third person commented, "this post is so heartouching and make us proud."

"Love illustrations," added a fourth user.

"Wooow this is so cute and beautiful...thank you mother," added an internet user.

"I want this book," said a person.

The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, has Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles. It is a fictional account that is set in the 1920s and follows two real-life Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles and has grown to be lauded for its music, performances, elegant action sequences and direction.