Watch: Iranian Woman Dancing to Sholay Track Will Make Your Day

A woman named Sheri has shared a clip of a few Iranians dancing at a party.

Bollywood has been known to break linguistic and cultural barriers to unite people around the globe.

Many people from all corners of the world love Bollywood for its peppy numbers and entertaining content.

One such video which substantiates the worldwide love for Hindi movies is doing the rounds of the internet.

One of the partygoers, a woman dressed in a green saree, can be seen grooving to the iconic track Jab Tak Hai Jaan from the 1975 cult classic film Sholay.

Seems like the woman is paying homage to Hema Malini's character Basanti. But that's not all.

Everybody present in the room is portraying some character from the film. From Gabbar to Veeru, you name it and they are in the clip.

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن???????????????????????????? پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها????) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri ???????? (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

The viral footage, shared on the microblogging website, is divided into three parts. It has garnered 1,12,600 views and the count is steadily growing. People have many delightful things to say in the comment section too.

"Loved it. Memories of the film came flooding. The lady has really danced well and others too enacted very well. Happy Holi guys," a user wrote.

Loved it. Memories of the film came flooding. The lady has really danced well and others too enacted very well. Happy Holi guys. — Anuj Khare (@KhareAnuj) March 28, 2021

Some even hailed ‘Basanti' for the superb performance.

Uff the drama????Basanti is super???????? — Andolanjeevi সাইলীনা/Saileena/‏سیلینا/ਸੈਲੀਨਾ (@saileenas) March 28, 2021

Would have loved to see thathl held up man saying - "In kutto ke samne mat nachna Basanti" ???? — Nothingman (@eddi3ved) March 29, 2021

A Twitter user went on to tag Yash Raj Films and said, “Who is this great dancer of all time?? She will be a mega-hit in the Mumbai film industry.”

Who is this great dancer of all time ?? She will be a mega hit in Mumbai film industry @yrftalent — AnarchistChatterjee (@LAnarchiest) March 29, 2021

Few of them were happy to see an Iranian woman performing to such a popular song.

Good to see Iranian Hemamalini performing on a such a popular song of the century. Iranians have been always fond of Indian music and movies. Keep it up. We too love a lot Iranian culture and people. — Roshan Shah (@roshanshah1974) March 29, 2021

The video just lightened up everyone's mood and brought a smile to their faces. What do you think?