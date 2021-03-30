Watch: Iranian Woman Dancing to Sholay Track Will Make Your Day

The woman can be seen dressed as Basanti and dancing to the popular song.

Bollywood has been known to break linguistic and cultural barriers to unite people around the globe.

Many people from all corners of the world love Bollywood for its peppy numbers and entertaining content.

One such video which substantiates the worldwide love for Hindi movies is doing the rounds of the internet.

A woman named Sheri has shared a clip of a few Iranians dancing at a party. One of the partygoers, a woman dressed in a green saree, can be seen grooving to the iconic track Jab Tak Hai Jaan from the 1975 cult classic film Sholay.

Seems like the woman is paying homage to Hema Malini's character Basanti. But that's not all.

Everybody present in the room is portraying some character from the film. From Gabbar to Veeru, you name it and they are in the clip. 

The viral footage, shared on the microblogging website, is divided into three parts. It has garnered 1,12,600 views and the count is steadily growing. People have many delightful things to say in the comment section too. 

"Loved it. Memories of the film came flooding. The lady has really danced well and others too enacted very well. Happy Holi guys," a user wrote. 

Some even hailed ‘Basanti' for the superb performance. 

A Twitter user went on to tag Yash Raj Films and said, “Who is this great dancer of all time?? She  will be a mega-hit in the Mumbai film industry.”

Few of them were happy to see an Iranian woman performing to such a popular song.

The video just lightened up everyone's mood and brought a smile to their faces. What do you think? 

