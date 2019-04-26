Watch: Indoor Skydiving? Here's How It Works

At the recently-organised 2019 FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships, USA and France were in the news for sweeping up a number of medals. The championship had 300 indoor skydivers from 31 different countries participating in it. But do you know what exactly indoor skydiving is? It's very different from the jump-out-of-a-plane skydiving that most of us know.

According to Euro News, instead of jumping out of planes, participants at the FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships compete in a glass-walled wind tunnel. They are judged on their performance of a series of moves, while balanced on a jet of fast-moving air within the wind tunnel.

Participants either compete solo, or in teams of two or four, with each routine lasting 45 seconds.

The2019 FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships was held in the French city of Lille. It took place at the Weembi wind tunnel - one of the biggest wind tunnels in the world.

