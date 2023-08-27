Watch: IndiGo Passengers React As Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3 Landing Mid-Flight

IndiGo pilot informed the passengers about the successful touchdown of ISROs Chandrayaan-3

On August 23, Indians were immersed in unbridled joy and pride as the country scripted history by successfully landing on the moon's south pole. The moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

While millions of Indians watched the live telecast of the landing on their TV and phone screens, passengers on an IndiGo flight were alerted of the exciting news by their pilot. A video going viral on X shows the moment a pilot announced Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing mid-flight and the passengers erupted in cheers.

The video was captioned as ''A lot has already been said about #chnadrayaan3 and yet this share is about the immense pride that everyone @IndiGo6E felt whether on ground or in the air .. our captains announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment.''

Watch the video here:

A lot has already been said about #chnadrayaan3 and yet this share is about the immense pride that everyone @IndiGo6E felt whether on ground or in the air .. our captains announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment 🫡🙏🏼🇮🇳🛩️ pic.twitter.com/2REM6PyMpR — C Lekha (@ChhaviLeekha) August 25, 2023

The video opens to show the passengers seated inside the flight. Within moments, the pilot's voice is heard as he says that he has a special announcement to make.

''A very special announcement to be made. It gives me and Captain Rajiv immense pleasure to announce to you that Chandrayaan-3 launched by ISRO has successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon. And with the landing of Vikram Lander, has placed India among elite spacefaring nations. With the Pragyan rover set for exploration, we congratulate ISRO for this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind,'' the IndiGo pilot was heard saying in the video.

All the passengers, including the air hostess, broke into claps and cheers with joy and pride.

"The Indian with bandage in his hand, claps for the country. Respect to the scientific community, common citizens who are eager to see India's success and govt for this achievement," one user said.

''This gave me goosebumps!!'' commented another. A third added, ''Such a proud moment indeed! It's heartwarming to hear about the sense of pride and accomplishment shared by everyone at IndiGo. Moments like these truly unite us as a nation.''

A fourth said, ''Shoutout to the dude with his arm in a sling!!!''