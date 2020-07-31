Watch: This Iconic Delhi Market Is Getting A Facelift, Going Traffic-Free

The German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, gives a glimpse of the transformation.

By November, one of Delhi's most iconic markets will get a makeover. Once a hub of bustling activity, Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi is all set to become a traffic-free zone - and a video by the German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, gives a glimpse into the transformation that is underway.

Mr Lindner took to social media this morning to share a video of the historic market's main street wearing a deserted look amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Do you recognize this walkway?" he asked while sharing the clip before revealing that it shows Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk.

"Once full of cars, rickshaws and noise, it is getting a facelift and being turned into a traffic-free zone," he wrote.

In his video, Mr Lindner also praised the initiative to turn the market into a traffic-free zone. "We should support this because it makes the city Delhi a liveable and enjoyable city," he said. "More green, fresher air, and less noise. I think it's a very good idea so I wanted to show you how it looks like," he added, sharing the video that shows Chandni Chowk looking uncharacteristically peaceful.

Do you recognize this walkway? Yes, it's Delhi's iconic #chandnichowk. Once full of cars, rikshaws & noise, it is getting a facelift & being turned into a traffic-free zone! A great transforms & initiave expected to be completed by November. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/2ZDz4Zwcf4 — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) July 31, 2020

The video has collected nearly 17,000 views and more than a thousand 'likes' since being shared on the microblogging platform. Many in the comments section praised the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project and thanked the ambassador for sharing a glimpse of the market.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the main area under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is expected to open by the first week of November, and would operate as a non-motorised vehicle street from 9 am to 9 pm.

At an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project will revamp the path from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid.

Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest markets not just in Delhi but also in the country.