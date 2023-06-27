Watch: Hundreds Of Drones Create Stunning Formation To Mark Wine Festival In France

Internet users were left mesmerised to see the stunning drone formations.

The recently-concluded Bordeaux Wine Festival in France saw a spectacular drone show, videos of which have gone viral on the internet. On the evening of June 23 and 24, hundreds of drones took to the sky to perform an impressive aerial ballet, dazzling spectators who had gathered to watch the show on the banks of the Garonne. One such video showed the drones, creating stunning shapes in the sky, including a stemmed glass and bottle of red wine.

A Twitter account called Figen shared the video and wrote, ''Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night. France, Bordeaux.''

Watch the video here:

Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night.

France, Bordeauxpic.twitter.com/wAAnUo4sk7 — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 26, 2023

Internet users were left mesmerised to see the stunning drone formations. One user wrote, ''Who needs fireworks when you have drones with a taste for wine? It was a breathtaking fusion of artistry and technology, reminding us that even the noblest of traditions can embrace the wonders of the digital age.''

Another commented, ''Drones take graphic design and marketing to another level!'' A third said, ''Terrific! What an interesting use of technology in marketing!''

A fourth wrote, ''These airborne ambassadors of joy defied convention by illuminating the night with a synchronized dance of lights. They soared through the velvety darkness, each drone representing a grape-filled glass, creating a celestial display reminiscent of a cosmic wine tasting.''

A fifth commented, ''I mean that's cool! It even has the liquid in the bottle moving and the liquid in the glass filling up. Bravo!''

According to the Bordeaux Tourism website, the annual wine festival in Bordeaux and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region was conducted from June 22-25. During the 4-day festival, visitors discover the great diversity of wines from Bordeaux and its region through a wide range of events.

This year, 400 drones illuminated the skies of Bordeaux during two evening shows and were operated by the French company Dronisos.