Watch: Huge Snake Makes Surprise Appearance During Podcast Recording

Mr Ward humorously remarked that the snake serves as the "rodent control officer."

In the middle of an on-camera discussion for an Australian podcast, the tranquil ambiance took an unforeseen twist when a huge snake made an unexpected appearance. This incident unfolded as Andrew Ward, representing Regen Farmers Mutual, participated in an interview for "Fresh Perspectives," a podcast produced by Sydney-based consultancy, The Strategy Group.

The unscripted moment unfolded as Mr Ward conversed with the hosts, and a snake emerged unexpectedly from the roof of the pavilion located behind him. The unexpected intrusion added a dramatic twist to the conversation, capturing the attention of viewers and participants alike.

Simultaneously, both hosts exclaimed, "There's a snake behind you!" Drawing attention to the black snake hanging from the porch roof.

Co-host Alycia Wolf gasped, exclaiming, "Oh my god!" Meanwhile, Mr Ward paused to observe the serpent but maintained a calm demeanor.

"It's only a carpet python. He's the rodent control officer," Mr Ward said.

Carpet pythons, frequently spotted in Australian backyards, are adept climbers. Despite their potential length exceeding 9 feet, these non-venomous serpents are commonly kept as pets.

According to an Australian government website, carpet pythons are nocturnal, grow up to three metres long, and can weigh up to 5kg. They are very strong and are often the largest predators in their ecological community. The skins of different individuals show many colour variations, ranging from black with dark brown spots to a golden colour. Their patterns often help them remain camouflaged in their habitat. Carpet Pythons feature in many creation stories from different groups of Aboriginal people. Diet Carpet Pythons are constrictors, meaning they kill their prey by suffocation. Their diet consists mainly of small mammals, bats, birds, and lizards.