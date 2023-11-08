Video: YouTuber Bursts Snake Firecrackers On Train Tracks In Rajasthan, Railways Reacts

The video was shot near Dantra Station on the Phulera-Ajmer Section.

Nowadays, several social media creators are routinely seen engaging in risky feats and bizarre stunts to garner more views and likes on their content. Now, a video has surfaced on social media websites showing a YouTuber bursting firecrackers on a railway platform. The 33-second video, which has angered internet users, shows the man lighting up black snake fireworks in pellet form in the middle of the track. Soon, plumes of thick, black smoke emanate from the crackers, filling up the air. The video has been shot near Dantra Station on the Phulera-Ajmer Section.

''YouTuber bursting crackers on Railway Tracks!! Such acts may lead to serious accidents in the form of fire, Please take necessary action against such miscreants,'' the video was captioned by Trains of India, which shared the video.

Location: 227/32 Near Dantra Station on Phulera-Ajmer Section.

People reacted strongly to the video and criticised the YouTuber for his careless act, saying that such actions can have serious consequences. Some also demanded strict punishment for such violators and asked Railways to take action as soon as possible.

Taking cognisance of the video, North Western Railway directed Divisional Railway Manager, Jaipur, and Railway Protection Force to look into the matter. The RPF is currently investigating the video.

Commenting on the video, one user said, ''Not sure, what runs in the minds of such YouTubers who do this for short-lived publicity? Snake patakhas might not harm tracks but still, it is risky and pollutes the environment unnecessarily. No one should do any experiment near railway tracks as it is dangerous. Hope, he gets his lessons.''

Another commented, ''This is too dangerous for the tracks. @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, please take action on such fringe elements. It may lead to a major accident. Action is necessary.''

A third said, ''This is the worst cracker as it releases abundant #carbon in the atmosphere. The cracker manufacturer and sale itself must be regulated.''

Notably, a black snake is a popular firecracker item in India, which children play with during Diwali. In 2016, the Chest Research Foundation (CRF) and Pune University conducted a research and found that snake cracker emits the highest amount of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter) amid popular firecrackers.

