Watch How This Smart Elephant Found A Way To Cross An Electric Fence

An elephant found a way to cross an electric fence, surprising many online.

Elephants are believed to be exceptionally smart animals, and not just for their famously long memories. According to Science Focus, these large animals have complex mental maps and can solve problems like piling up blocks to reach food and using branches and rocks as tools. A video going viral online shows one elephant using his problem solving skills to cross an electric fence.

Electric fencing is increasingly being used to reduce human-wildlife conflict. People in areas where elephants raid crop fields in search of food often use electric fences to keep them out. In this video, however, an elephant found a way to cross the electric fence installed to keep him out.

The video was shared to Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, the elephant stands in front of solar electric fencing that, according to Mr Nanda, is maintained at 5kv to keep them out. He then carefully pushes down a wooden pole and crosses over to the other side without touching the electric wires.

Watch the video below:

Elephants will go where they want. Solar electric fencing maintained at 5kv was designed to deter them. It's intelligence makes them cleaver to breach that barrier. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/vbgcGTZfij — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 4, 2019

The video has been viewed almost 30,000 times since being shared online a few hours ago. In the comments section, many praised the intelligence of elephants and shared their own experiences of interacting with the clever animals.

In jaldapara, elephants actually test fences by throwing pieces of twigs on the wire. Fascinating! Thanks for the video. — shiladitya banerjee (@livshiladitya) November 4, 2019

I've seen elephants topple trees over the solar fences and cross them. Such intelligent beings. Solar fences in and around elephant habitats must be banned. — Ehrazgonewild (@TweetEhraz) November 4, 2019

Mr Nanda also shared another video showing how the elephant crossed the electric fence.

This is how they do it. pic.twitter.com/DRlQcjAelR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 5, 2019

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.