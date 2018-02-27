Watch: How An Illegally Parked Car Ended Up On Building Roof

Mobile phone footage uploaded on YouTube by Shanghaiist shows the car being strapped in and carefully hauled up to the roof.
It's unclear whether the driver managed to get his car down.
Watch the bizarre video below:
Strangely enough, this isn't the first time a car owner has been taught a lesson like this in China.
left her car perched on top of a nearby structure.
According to local media reports, the woman left her car parked in front of a security station after a row over parking fees in China's Benxi city. When she returned to collect her car after 38 hours, she was stunned to find it on top of the security guard's station right next to the entrance of the apartment complex.
Fortunately for her, the dispute was eventually settled at a local police station following which the car was brought down.
