Watch: Harsh Goenka Shares Video Showcasing India's Stunning Beauty, Internet Mesmerised

Harsh Goenka shared the video on Friday

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. On Friday, the tech-savvy businessman shared a fascinating video showcasing India's splendid beauty, which has left users mesmerized. With a rich culture and heritage and myriad natural attractions, India is among the most popular tourist destinations in the world. From hills and mountains to deserts and beaches, the country is known for its diverse terrain.

Mr Goenka shared the video and simply captioned it as ''Incredible.''

Watch the video here:

The 30-second video contains a montage of stunning images from different parts of the country, with the viral song 'Everything at Once' by Lenka, playing in the background. Every region of the county has been represented with a location that is famous and stands out.

The beautiful clip features images from Kutch, Goa, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jaisalmer, Kashmir, Manali, North East, Haridwar, Ladakh, Jaipur, Delhi etc. The video ends with a flash montage and a text overlay that reads, "Incredible India."

Since being shared, the video has collected over 25,000 views, close to 900 likes and several retweets. Internet users flocked to the comment section to praise India's beauty. One user wrote, '' Truly the Land of captivating & majestic landscapes! Our own lovely India.'' Another commented, ''Indeed Incredibly spectacular sights in India!!!''

"It is hard to believe that a country like India, which is gifted with amazing diversity on many fronts, is not leveraging all of its tourism potential," a third user added. Another said, '' India has the most number of distinct n vivid tourist attractions if we maintain them well and promote we have the potential to become the best tourist destination of the world.''

A few days back, the businessman shared another clip featuring a beautiful landscape as seen from his window in the morning. The clip showed a landscape bordered by snow-clad mountains and snow-covered rooftops of wooden houses.

Featured Video Of The Day NDTV Exclusive: Onboard Charles De Gaulle, French Aircraft Carrier In Indian Ocean