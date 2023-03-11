Watch: Groom Surprises Bride With Voice Note From Shah Rukh Khan, Internet Finds It Wholesome

"Man raising the expectations high," said a user.

Moments captured at wedding functions become memories of a lifetime. Friends and family members of the couple often surprise them with beautiful performances. Sometimes, even the bride and the groom dedicate performances to each other and win everyone's hearts. However, a video gaining traction on social media shows a groom doing something so special for his wife that the internet is screaming "husband goals". In a beautiful gesture, the man played a special voice note from actor Shah Rukh Khan for his bride before his dance performance.

The video was shared by destination wedding planners, The Crimson Circle, on Instagram. The short clip begins with a smartphone shown on the screen on the stage. The screen of the phone has a picture of "King Khan" and the text reads, "SRK Calling". Furthermore, the 'Pathaan' actor says in the voice note, "Hi Kinnari, Hi Sanjeet. This is Shah Rukh. Wishing you a very very happy wedding and have a great time together for the rest of your lives. Wishing your family of both sides, give them my love. And Inshallah you guys will be very very happy. Lots of love to you and once again a very happy wedding." People can be heard cheering and hooting in the video. Later, the groom performs to "Ruk Ja O Dil Diwane" from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over six lakh views and 64,000 likes. "You know he is the man of your dreams when he knows your true love is SRK," reads the caption of the video.

"Man raising the expectations high," said a user.

A second user commented, "I'm not getting married if my Fiance is not surprising me like this."

"I would pass out," remarked another user.

"I'm not even going think about getting a groom like this(don't wanna get my standards higher) but,my only question is,how did he do that??Is the voice real or dubbed and if real,f****** HOWWW???" added another person.

A user also commented, "Luckiest guy in the world."

"Omgg I'd get married soon if this happens," said another person.

Many people also left heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

