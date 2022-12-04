Watch: Groom Makes Entry With His Pet Dog On A Bike, Internet Is In Love

The video was posted 4 days ago and it has amassed 1.7 million views

They say "dogs are a man's best friends". And, we all agree. Now, a video of a groom entering his wedding venue with his pet dog on a bike has gone viral on the internet. This video will certainly melt your heart.

Posted by Darshan Nandu Pol on Instagram, the video shows Mr Pol dressed in a sherwani entering the wedding venue with his pet pooch on a bike. Well, the adorable pooch was also dressed in a wine-colour sherwani for the big day.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Like A Boss."

Watch the video here:

The video was posted 4 days ago and so far it has amassed 1.7 million views on Instagram and over 2 lakh likes. Netizens loved the kind gesture by the groom. A user commented, "So cute... This is how it should be, no matter what the occasion our furry babies should be first."

Another user commented, "Wow I wish everyone could be like you and keep their pet this good."

"Dog is looking better than groom cute," the third user wrote. "This is so wholesome," the fourth expressed. "Wow nice precious dog, keep it up Keep loving," the fifth user commented.

Meanwhile, in another viral video, a bride and groom are seen standing on the altar as the priest officiates their wedding. Suddenly, the woman's Down syndrome students entered the hall, carrying the couple's rings and flowers. This was a surprise the groom had planned for the bride.

The groom had asked them to be ring bearers on his wedding day to surprise his wife. The gesture moved the woman to tears, and she was visibly moved.

