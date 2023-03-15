Watch: 'Ghost Of The Mountain' Hunting, Video Goes Viral

The ghost of the mountains is seen hunting in the video.

Snow leopards, also referred to as the "ghost of the mountains," are infamously elusive animals that inhabit the Himalayas' snow-covered peaks. Due to how infrequently they are seen and captured on camera, a glimpse of a family of snow leopards in Ladakh has now captivated the internet. Parveen Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service, posted a breathtaking video of a snow leopard engaging in a bloody pursuit and struggling with its prey on Wednesday.

He shared the video and wrote, "What a brilliant hunter."

Watch the video here:

What a brilliant hunter. https://t.co/uzCX28dJMG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 15, 2023

Internet users were left mesmerized by the amazing clip. The video has garnered several likes, views, and comments.

This is not the first snow leopard video to go viral recently; a few days ago, a video of a snow leopard with its two cubs also went viral.

It's a mother with two cubs. Snow leopards are most adaptable to high & cold altitudes. They are known for their acrobatics including running on steep slopes and long jumps.



The video was shot at Lahaul-Spiti, during last week. pic.twitter.com/QtSTUnen5S — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 6, 2023

The video shows snow leopard cubs running across the mountain and reuniting with their mother after hearing her call. Further in the video, the family can be seen snuggling together.

According to the WWF website, snow leopards are thinly spread across 12 countries in central Asia, and it's at home in high, rugged mountain landscapes. In India, snow leopards are mostly found in the high-altitude, mountainous terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Snow leopards are solitary creatures and skilled predators, able to kill prey up to three times their own weight in challenging terrain.

They are rare species of wildlife that are highly threatened due to poaching for their skin, bones, and other body parts.