Watch: French Athlete Proposes To Boyfriend After Shattering European Olympic Record

Despite being marred by controversy, the Paris Olympics 2024 also produced some unforgettable moments. One such heartwarming instance was French athlete Alice Finot's remarkable performance in the 3000m steeplechase final. Although she didn't claim the top spot or a medal, Ms Finot made history by shattering the European record in the event. The 33-year-old broke the European steeplechase record with a remarkable time of 8:58.67.

She also seized the moment to propose to her boyfriend, immediately after the race, making it a truly unforgettable occasion. In the video, Ms Finot is seen walking towards the stands and surprising her boyfriend with a heartfelt proposal. With the crowd erupting in cheers, she pulled out an Olympic pin, dropped to one knee, and popped the question. As the crowd erupted in a deafening roar of cheers and applause, the couple shared a tender, tear-filled hug and kiss.

''French athlete came in fourth in the 3000m steeplechase, a European record, and asked for her boyfriend's hand,'' the video was captioned on X.

Ms Finot's remarkable record-breaking performance and her romantic proposal have captured the hearts of many internet users. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''The best thing you could see on the internet today. Congratulations, a new couple in town.'' Another commented, ''That is sweet. He should be proud of her.'' A third wrote, ''Women breaking all barriers. Love to see that.''

A fourth added, ''Sounds like a winning combination of love and success! What a memorable moment, congrats to the athlete.''

Notably, Alice Finot and her fiance, triathlete Bruno Martinez, have been together for nine years.

"I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for nine years, then I would propose," Ms Finot said.

In addition to Alice Finot's heartwarming proposal, two more couples have proposed to their partners during the event. After winning the gold medal in mixed doubles badminton, Huang Ya Qiong was surprised by her boyfriend Liu Yuchen with a heartfelt proposal.

Meanwhile, Olympian Justin Best pulled off an unforgettable proposal for his long-time girlfriend Lainey Duncan in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. With over 2,700 yellow roses setting the scene, Mr Best popped the question.