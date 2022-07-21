Watch: Former US Armyman's Reaction After Getting Scooter To Move Around Wins Internet

Picture shows the veteran being happy getting the scooter

A former armyman in the United States recently received a gift in the form of a mobility scooter to help him move around and perform day-to-day tasks. A video of the veteran, named Tim, reacting to it has appeared on social media and is winning hearts of users.

It has been shared by a user named Patriotic Kenny on Instagram with the caption, "This is Tim. Behind every scooter is a veteran, a story, a life. Thank you for making this possible. Links for donations and nominations in profile."

The video begins with Tim being asked by an elderly man Mr Kenny whether he also has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and he explains that he had an accident while serving on the tank because there was a hatch coming down towards it.

Later, a woman approaches Tim and explains him about the initiative of providing scooters to veterans. When the ex armyman sees the mobility scooter, he becomes overwhelmed with emotions and breaks down. Mr Kenny is then seen explaining Tim about an initiative to donate mobility scooters to armed servicemen and women in need.

The man can be seen very happy moving around with the scooter. According to his Instagram profile, Mr Kenny is an 80-year-old navy veteran who spreads joy and kindness giving mobility scooters to the army servicemen or women in need.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the video has amassed over 24,000 likes and more than 3,500 likes on Instagram. Users are seen being overwhelmed with the kindness and gesture of Mr Kenny spreading happiness around.

"Awww this is so beautiful 1st video I watched today so so beautiful and heartwarming God bless ya'all," wrote a user in the comment section of the post.

"Y'all are our heroes and we love you," said another.