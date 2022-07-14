Watch: Flight Passenger Plays Rock-Paper-Scissors With Ground Staff Through Plane Window

The passenger played one round of the game.

A video is going viral on social media, which shows a passenger inside a flight playing 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' with the ground staff crew member through the aircraft's window.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by USA's Transportation Security Administration or TSA on May 24, is going viral now. The TSA has given credit for the video to user named bricheeseyy.

"You're in luck here. You can't lose with this info! It's all fun and games until you pack your scissors over 4 inches. That's right, if your scissors are too big, they won't make the cut. Generally, rocks are good to go in a carry-on depending on size or weight, but your paper always wins there," the TSA said in the Instagram post.

"We want you to take trips, not chances! You can definitely do better than 2 out of 3 when packing for your next travel adventure. To be in the know before you go, check out our "What Can I Bring?" tool. Shoot on up to the link in our bio for all the deets," it further said.

'Rock-Paper-Scissors' is a popular game among children.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 51.6 million views and more than 4.7 million likes on Instagram.

"Always choose rock," wrote a user, while another said, "He passed the vibe check."

A third user wrote, "me and my friend when i am in the train and she not."

Videos of people doing funny things frequently go viral on social media. Recently, one viral photo showed gutkha stain inside of an airplane, below one of the windows.

This viral picture left the internet disgusted. The post received more than 16,000 likes.

