Watch: Flat Earth Myth Debunked After YouTuber's $37,000 Trip To Antarctica

YouTuber Jeran Campanella, a popular 'Flat Earther' had his entire belief system shattered after he travelled nearly 14,000 kilometres from California to Antarctica and spent $37,000 to test his rather non-scientific theory. Prior to embarking on the trip, Mr Campanella was certain that Antarctica is just an "ice wall" where the sun rises and sets every day. Consequently, he travelled to the faraway continent to prove his point. Upon reaching there, Mr Campanella realised that the Sun does not rise in Antarctica during the southern hemisphere's summer and that everyone else was right.

"Sometimes you are wrong in life. I thought there was no 24-hour sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it," admitted Mr Campanella on his channel.

"I realise that I'll be called a shill for just saying that and you know what, if you're a shill for being honest so be it - I honestly believed there was no 24-hour sun... I honestly now believe there is. That's it," added Mr Campanella.

"What does it mean? You'll have to figure it out. To me, it means that the AE [Azimuthal equidistant] map no longer works, but that doesn't mean that I'm right."

NEW: Flat Earther travels all the way to Antarctica to prove that the Earth is flat only to find out that it's not.



Lmao.



Flat Earth YouTuber Jeran Campanella went on a $35,000 trip to prove that there was "no 24-hour sun."



"Sometimes you are wrong in life and I thought there… pic.twitter.com/8jvLWawB2J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2024

Also Read | Man Who Wanted To Prove Earth Is Flat Dies In Rocket Crash In California

'The Final Experiment'

Despite being proven that Earth was indeed spherical thousands of years ago, flat earthers continue to question the reality. To bring an end to such naivety, Colorado pastor Will Duffy planned an expedition called 'The Final Experiment' in which four flat Earthers and four "globe Earthers" were flown to Antarctica to witness the continent's Midnight Sun.

Anatrctica's Midnight Sun is one of the biggest proofs that Earth is spherical as the phenomenon can only take place on a tilted and rotating sphere.

"I created The Final Experiment to end this debate, once and for all. After we go to Antarctica, no one has to waste any more time debating the shape of the Earth," Duffy declared in a statement.

"This is, of course, assuming that the entire "experiment" isn't just an elaborate prank designed to fool us 'globe Earthers.' It seems highly unlikely, but we'll keep you posted if anything changes - not that we're trying to sound conspiratorial or paranoid."

The experiment also quashes claims by Flat Earthers that civilians were not allowed to visit the southernmost continent, as part of the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, to hide the true shape of Earth.