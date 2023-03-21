Watch: Skateboarder Grinds Out Of Plane At 9,022 Feet, Creates World Record

Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni makes a new world record.

Skateboarding, which originated in the United States as an action sport that was largely popular among young people, has developed into a huge activity that is now practiced all over the world.

The skateboard Tricks are today recognized as an art form and a well-known pastime activity, moving beyond their original use as a modest mode of transportation. By pulling off risky tricks on their skateboards, expert skateboarders are setting new standards every day.

Leticia Bufoni, a 29-year-old champion skateboarder originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and currently residing in Southern California, performed a skateboard grind out the back of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at a height of more than 9,000 feet to establish a new Guinness World Record.

Watch the video here:

According to the Guinness World Record, the incredible feat earned her the record for the highest skateboard grind outside the back of a flying aircraft.

Leticia hopped on board a C-130 Hercules, the same airplane used in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, armed with a parachute weighing almost 20 pounds (9.1 kg) and her skateboard, before grinding out of the back while it was in flight.

The record book further noted that Leticia already held the record titles for the most skateboard street gold medals won at the X Games (street, female)-five total-and the most medals won in the X Games summer disciplines (female)-12 total. Her passion, discipline, and impressive talent make her one of the most influential women in skateboarding.

"It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside a plane and do a feeble grind in the air. That's something I didn't know was possible or not. I've never skateboarded on an airplane. I didn't know that this project would take such a huge amount of time as it did," said Leticia.