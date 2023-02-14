Watch: Father Surprises Daughter With Valentine's Day Date, Melts Hearts Online

The video has collected over 36,000 views on Twitter

People across the world are celebrating Valentine's Day today. A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a father surprising her little daughter by taking her out on her first-ever date on Valentine's day. The heartwarming video is winning hearts on the internet.

The video shows the father asking the little girl "Will you be my Valentine?" through a placard. The clip further shows the father-daughter duo enjoying their day by shopping, relishing their favourite meal and indulging in fun activities like bowling.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by Charrise Lane. The caption of the video reads, "I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this. #ValentinesDay"

Watch the adorable video here:

I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this 🥹❤️. #ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/KZds03e4nW — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) February 13, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected over 36,000 views on Twitter and attracted hundreds of comments. A user commented, "Men (me included) should aspire to be fathers like this."

Another user wrote, "Set the bar HIGH Dads!"

The third user wrote, "Beautiful. Many Black men do this daily without recognition. Wonderful to see it praised, not all of us are baby daddies. Many of us are husbands and fathers."

"If my future husband doesn't do this I don't want him," the fourth user wrote.

Featured Video Of The Day Exclusive: No Rivalry In Congress, Ready To Take On PM, Ashok Gehlot Tells NDTV