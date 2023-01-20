Watch: Father Helps Daughter Convert Scribbling Into Mickey Mouse Wall Art

The final output looks mesmerising and his daughter's reaction to it is winning hearts online.

We have probably seen kids scribble on walls, paper, floors or even sofas. Adults typically don't understand those lines and loops. However, it serves as a platform for young people to exhibit their creativity. Now, a video of a father transforming his daughter's wall scribble into a stencil painting is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared by Figen on Twitter. It starts with the short of the toddler drawing on a wall. Her father then jumps to the scene and brings a stencil of Mickey Mouse. He uses spray paint to cover the stencil, making sure her daughter's art is not distorted. He continues the same process and also incorporates the daughter's wall art in the stencil product. The final output looks mesmerising and his daughter's reaction to it is winning hearts online.

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the video has amassed over six million views, 87,000 likes and over 14,000 tweets. "Dad supports his daughter... and great art," reads the caption of the video.

Dad supports his daughter... and great art. pic.twitter.com/d3F6AXdlxB — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 18, 2023

"Positive reinforcement," said a person.

"Daddy...you're a problem solver in a productive way. I like," said one user.

A second user commented, "My mother would not have been so kind with me."

"The way he conserved her drawing is great! My mother framed mine for me that i made in my preschool era. So here, I appreciate how daddy tried to conserve it for her to cherish this moment later in life," said another person.

A user added, "All she wanted to do was paint on the way. Dad went above and beyond the call of duty."

"I would've received a beating and seen all my drawing tools thrown out the window," remarked another person.

