Watch: Father Breaks Down After Finding Out His Daughter Is The Anonymous Kidney Donor

The video has collected over 4 lakh views

A video of a father breaking down after finding out that his daughter was his anonymous kidney donor is going viral on the internet. The video was posted by a Twitter user named Figen. The man's reaction is making the internet emotional.

The video shows a woman entering a hospital ward in which her father is admitted. The father soon realises that her daughter was the anonymous kidney donor and he breaks down into tears. The daughter tries to comfort him.

The caption of the viral video reads, "She is one of the most wonderful daughters in the world. Dad finds out that the anonymous kidney donor was his own daughter."

Check out the video here:

She is one of the most wonderful daughters in the world. ❤️

Dad finds out that the anonymous kidney donor was his own daughter...pic.twitter.com/BNqQU4r5BZ — The Figen (@TheFigen_) February 27, 2023

The video has collected over 4 lakh views and 18,000 likes on Twitter. A user wrote, "I feel this on so many levels. I've had 2 kidney transplants, both living donors from family members. One donor was my Father and the other a cousin. Receiving a new kidney when you've been so sick and on dialysis is an absolute miracle. You wake up already feeling better, it's another chance at a fuller life. After my second kidney transplant I had my 2 miracle babies. One persons gift of their kidney gave me a new life and 2 brand new lives. I will forever be grateful for my gifts."

"This is precisely what we live for. That love. That commitment. That connect," the second user wrote.

"As the father of a wonderful daughter, I would have a hard time just like this man. My life is geared for my wife and my kids' lives, I feel sacrificial and wouldn't want anything to jeopardize them, not my health. I'm not worthy. But it is beautiful that she loves him this way," the third user commented.

Featured Video Of The Day Poll Of Exit Polls: BJP To Win Tripura, Nagaland, Third In Meghalaya