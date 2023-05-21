Watch: Fan Gifts MS Dhoni Miniature Model Of Chepauk Stadium, Internet Reacts

MS Dhoni with the miniature model.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and legend MS Dhoni is loved everywhere he goes but whenever Chennai Super Kings are playing at Tamil Nadu's Chepauk Stadium in Chennai the support he gets from fans is unparalleled. The loud chants of the player's name are heard at every corner of the stadium when he plays at his team's home ground. Recently, a fan gifted "Thala" a miniature model of the stadium and it has left both MS Dhoni and the internet amazed.

The now-viral video was shared on a fan page of the cricketer which goes by the handle instamsdhoni.fc. The model is shown on top of a table at the beginning of the video, with MS Dhoni standing in front of it. As the video progresses, the cricketer is seen smiling and then leans to get a better look at the model. The intricacies and detail of the miniature have left everyone amazed. "The craze for MS Dhoni is on another level," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.5 million views.

"The craze for MS Dhoni is on another level," said a user.

"Hez one kinda of player who nobody wants to see him retire .... everyone just relates his life nd struggles with his own," said another user.

A third person added, "looking at his own kingdom."

"Looks like a original Chepauk," added another person.

"Incredible and see our dhoni reaction, he is soo surprised too see this kind of gift," commented a user.

Further, the designers of the model took to their Instagram to share the same. Miniature World, an architectural model-making company, as per their bio, shared a series of pictures with the "Captain Cool".

"Thank you for entertaining us Thala!!" they wrote in the caption.