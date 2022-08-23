Watch: Family's Bhangra Steps Bring Smile On Bedridden Elderly Man's Face

The young and the old alike are seen dancing to cheer the elderly man up.

A bedridden elderly man shared an emotional moment with his family members as they performed Bhangra steps to cheer him up. In a video shared on Twitter by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, the family is seen grooving to the peppy beats of 3 Peg by Punjabi singer Sharry Mann. As the camera pans to the left, we see an elderly man, appearing frail and sick, on a hospital bed.

The young and the old alike are seen dancing to cheer him up. He further smiles while moving his hands to the beats of the song.

"Punjabi's undying spirit," Mr Dhaliwal's caption read.

The video has amassed over 35,000 views on Twitter and moved several of them.

A user said, "So adorable. This act definitely added more time and happiness to the old guy's life."

Another highlighted how music can act as therapy and help in the healing process.

Good caretakers help in the healing process indeed . Music n dance are therapeutic for many . — Sonia Dhaliwal Jhaj (@jhaj_sonia) August 22, 2022

Many agreed with the IPS officer that Punjabis definitely have an undying spirit.

"Really incredible" stated a few.

Some hailed it as the "best video."

Many were delighted to see how the grandmother had embraced the ailing man.

Earlier, another video showing a bride from Alabama, US, dancing with her terminally ill father had gone viral. The woman, Mary Bourne Roberts, who used to dance with her father, Jim Roberts, when she was a child, and they hoped to perform a similar dance at her wedding. When the day arrived, Mary led her wheelchair-bound father to the dance floor and danced together.

Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and incurable cancer, in May 2017 and wasn't sure if he will make it to her daughter's wedding last December.