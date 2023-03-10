Watch: Family Gets Dogs Married In A Lavish Ceremony, Internet Reacts

A family hosted a grand wedding ceremony for their pet dog.

Pets always have a special place in our hearts. However, in a bizarre incident, a family hosted a grand wedding ceremony for their pet dog. A video of two pet dogs getting married while their owners conduct all the wedding customs has been making the rounds on social media. The now-viral video has left internet users surprised.

The video was shared by Hatinder Singh on Twitter. In the video, the guests were seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. Interestingly, lavish food and decor arrangements were made for the dog wedding, just like at a typical Indian wedding. The groom dog arrived in an electric toy car dressed in traditional wedding attire with a turban. The car also featured a heart on the front which reads "Rio" and "Ria", probably the names of the dogs. Furthermore, the canine bride was spotted wearing a red dupatta.

The dog bride is then ceremonially carried to the wedding location. During the "varmala" ceremony, both dogs are brought together. Once the ceremony ends, the dog bride goes in a "doli" to her in-laws' home.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 18,000 views. "They Had An Indian Wedding For Their Dogs," reads the caption of the video.

"Don't see anything bad in this, very cute.... as a pet owner I can truly understand their love for their pets," said a user.

"Another day for me of saying, "bhai paisa ho to kya nahi ho sakta" (when you have moneyy, anything can happen)" said another person.

A third person stated, "I want to do this for my cats ... but keeping them interested is going to be harder .."

"this is so cute," added another person.

