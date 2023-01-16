Watch: Dog Wedding Performed With Music And Dance In UP's Aligarh

Post the wedding, a 'vidaai' ceremony was also performed.

Many pet owners in India have started a bizarre trend of marrying off their dogs. In one such recent incident, a seven-month-old female dog Jelly got hitched to Tommy in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Saturday with rituals of a traditional Indian wedding.

According to news agency ANI, Tommy is the pet dog of Dinesh Chaudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, while Jelly belongs to Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

The report added that Tommy and Jelly's wedding was fixed for January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. With the beating of 'dhols' and garlanding of bride and groom, a grand procession was organized for the unique wedding. The people who came from Jelly's family also applied 'Tilak' to Tommy. After that, Tommy's 'baraat' procession followed with the 'baraatis' dancing enthusiastically to dhol beats.

Following the 'baraat', garlands were exchanged and the dogs were married with all rituals. A video of the baarat procession and the wedding ceremony was also shared by ANI.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A male dog, Tommy and a female dog, Jaily were married off to each other in UP's Aligarh yesterday; attendees danced to the beats of dhol pic.twitter.com/9NXFkzrgpY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it," Dinesh Chaudhary, owner of Tommy told ANI.

Post the wedding, a 'vidaai' ceremony was also performed.

This is not the only 'dog wedding' to make headlines. Last year in November, a similar event was witnessed in Gurugram wherein a couple got their pet dog married to a neighbourhood dog. According to the pet owners, for the marriage, 100 invitation cards were sent for the wedding which was celebrated with great zeal, and in accordance with Hindu traditions. The marriage ceremony was accompanied by 'dhols' and dance.

