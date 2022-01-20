Watch: Emirates Recreates Viral Burj Khalifa Ad - This Time With A Twist

Nicole Smith-Ludvik stood on top of the Burj Khalifa as an A380 flew behind her

In August 2021, UAE-based airlines Emirates created a huge buzz by filming an advertisement on top of the world's tallest building. This time, they have taken it up a notch by recreating the video with an added twist. In the original ad, professional skydiving instructor Nicole Smith-Ludvik stood on top of the Burj Khalifa as the camera zoomed out to show a heart-stopping view of Dubai stretching out beneath her. This time, Nicole Smith-Ludvik is back on top of the Burj Khalifa - which, at 2,722-feet, is the world's tallest building - but she's not alone.

The new ad also features a massive A380 aircraft that was specially painted to promote the Dubai Expo 2020.

The ad begins by showing Ms Smith-Ludvik, dressed as an Emirates Airline flight attendant, holding a series of placards while standing on the world's tallest building. "I'm still here," reads the first card, and then they go on to say: "Wow, I can see Dubai Expo" and "Finally, here come my friends".

At this point, the camera pans out to show an Emirates A380 flying behind her. Painted in bright colours and branded with the words "Dubai Expo", the aircraft takes a round around the building.

After sharing the ad last week, Emirates took viewers behind the scenes to explain how it was filmed.

"Watch behind the scenes to see how we took our A380 for a spin around the Burj Khalifa for the making of our new advertisement," the airline wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. The video explained that the ad was filmed after meticulous planning and with the highest safety protocols in place.

To get a shot of the plane behind Ms Smith-Ludvik as she stood on top of the Burj Khalifa took 11 tries.

We did it again…only better! Watch behind the scenes to see how we took our A380 for a spin around the @BurjKhalifa for the making of our new advertisement. pic.twitter.com/cnjeeHc7VO — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 17, 2022

Expo 2020, that is currently being hosted in Dubai, was originally scheduled for October 2020 to April 2021. It was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.