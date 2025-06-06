Dubai's Next Big Project Could Top Burj Khalifa: Emirates Chief Tim Clark

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In a chat with Piers Morgan, Emirates President Tim Clark suggested Dubai may soon unveil projects even grander than the Burj Khalifa, reflecting on its transformation into a global hub. He emphasised the city's strategic, guided growth and diverse economy.

In a conversation with British media personality Piers Morgan, Emirates' President Sir Tim Clark hinted that Dubai's next act could eclipse even the Burj Khalifa. “I daresay there are other things that are going to come along that are bigger and more beautiful than Burj Khalifa – we don't know,” he said.

Clark has spent four decades watching Dubai transform. His comments come during a conversation about Dubai's growth from a regional trading post to a global hub. Clark threw light on the strategy of Dubai rules to build a diverse economy that is not dependent on limited fossil fuel resources.

He focussed on how critical mass was created across various sectors, such as media, tech, aviation, hospitality, and banking. He added, “Somebody had to think that this really - If I am going to make it work, not only must I put the place on the map geographically with some iconic things, but I've also got to make the city come into a critical mass where it is going to develop wealth for the government, but it must work for all the citizens of Dubai as well.”

Clark described Dubai's rapid development as being “on steroids” from the early 90s. He admitted that he could never anticipate the magnitude of Dubai's future success. He explained that the ruler's vision played a critical role in channeling wealth directly into the city's development and ensuring its benefits reached the citizens. “What the ruler said no, we must put our money in this city and use that money to develop this city – that was part of the model”, he said.

Clark said that Dubai's ambition has not been accidental and has been a part of the city's operating DNA. He added that the growth was “guided and steered”, so that it did not become “a sprawling and undirected metropolis.”

