Watch: Elephant Herd Crosses West Bengal Highway, Forest Officials Track Movement

The tuskers were crossing an elephant corridor in West Bengal.

Every day more and more forested land is being encroached upon by infrastructure projects like roads and highways. This often prompts wild animals to clash with traffic. And, that is exactly what happened when an elephant herd brought the traffic to a grinding halt while crossing an elephant corridor on a National Highway in West Bengal.

A video going viral online shows a herd of elephants crossing the busy Highway in Nagrakata in West Bengal. The clip opens with dozens of gentle giants peacefully crossing the road. This incident brought traffic to a halt on both sides, with motorists even stopping and clicking pictures with the mammoths.

Authorities said that the tuskers were crossing an elephant corridor. The Forest department is now tracking the movement of the herd of elephants, they added.

Notably, wild animals often stray in the cities in search of food or water. It is important for the local authorities to ensure the safety of both the elephants and the residents.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Shares "Bird's Eye View Of World Cup 2023". Asks Internet To Guess The Stadium

Earlier this month, an elephant even killed two elderly men in West Bengal's Jhargram district, following the death of the pachyderm's calf, a forest official said. The animal also ransacked a bus and a motorcycle besides damaging several houses near the popular Rameshwar temple in the Chandabila forest range in Nayagram.

The tusker attacked a group of people who went there to see the carcass of the calf and flung the two men to the ground killing them, the official said.

Speaking about the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was sad that the mother elephant guarding the dead calf became violent and killed two persons and damaged several houses. She announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two 60-year-old men and said the government would repair the damaged houses.