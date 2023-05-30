Watch: Elderly Woman Delights Internet With Her Dance On 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja'

The video has amassed over 1 million views on Instagram

Proving that age is just a number, a video of an elderly woman dancing enthusiastically to 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', a song sung by Asha Bhosle has gone viral on the internet. The video has captured the attention of the netizens.

Posted on Instagram by user Manisha Kharsyntiew, the caption of the video reads, "Happy Mother's day mei mummy rock me shock."

The video shows an elderly woman grooving to 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja'. Proving yet again that 'age is only a number', the woman was seen dancing to the song gracefully and imitating veteran actor Helen's dance moves.

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 1 million views on Instagram. Her child-like excitement and adorable smile, have left users in awe.

Users heaped praises on her and showered love on her energetic dance. One user said, "I'm speechless. Whoever this grandma is -- well she can dance!!! She rocks Hats off to her dancing and energy shows that she's a dancer for sure --- from her young age and still carries on her talent much love and respect to her. Ty to the person who posted this video. It gives me immense pleasure and happiness to watch such beauty."

Another user wrote, "Looks like she was waiting for this moment for a long time."

The third user wrote, "She stole the show and the whistle towards the end."

"Great... this shows that age is just a number, enjoy and live life to the fullest. whether you are older means or you are not not allowed to enjoy," the fourth user wrote.

"Young at heart. Better than youngsters," the fifth wrote.