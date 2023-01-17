Watch: Elderly Men Dance On 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' At Wedding, Win Internet With Their Moves

The video will surely bring a smile to anyone's face.

Indian weddings are incomplete without stellar dance performances. A video of two elderly men dancing to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has taken over the internet. Their energetic performance stole the show and social media users can't stop praising them.

The video was shared by Sangeet With Salvi on Instagram on December 9, 2022. In the video, the two elderly men, wearing sunglasses and suits are seen matching steps to the track from popular Bollywood movie, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The video will surely bring a smile to anyone's face with the energetic performance of the duo.

Watch the video here:

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.4 million views and over one lakh likes on the social media platform.

"Age is just a number," said a person.

"I was hooting for them from here," added another user.

A third person said, "Subhanallah."

"Wahhh made my day," added another person.

A fifth person commented, "DOPE FITNESS."

Several people left heart emojis on the video. Many labelled the performance as "mind blowing" and called the video "cutest reel of the day."

Another clip showing an elderly man dancing at a wedding reception while wearing a kurta pyjama to Hardy Sandhu's popular song "Titliaan Warga" became viral online. He was seen dancing in rhythm with the music and appeared quite elegant while doing so. In the video, several people were seen smiling and praising the man's dance abilities.

