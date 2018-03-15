Watch Dramatic Moment Hero Cop Catches Woman Falling Off Building It's unclear if the woman slipped or jumped from the building

A video posted on YouTube by CGTN captures the frightening moment when the woman fell from the first floor of a foot spa in Aksu Prefecture in China. According to local reports, she had had an argument with her husband. It's unclear if she slipped or jumped in a heated moment.



Footage shows the policeman running towards the woman and breaking her fall. While the effort saved her from injury, the police officer hurt his lower back.



"God bless this true hero," reads one comment on the video on YouTube.



"Real Superman," says a Twitter user. "That officer deserve to be honoured," suggests another.



Watch the video below:





