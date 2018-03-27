Watch: Dramatic Moment Cop Saved A Suicidal Man About To Jump From Bridge

According to NBC News, when a man scaled a tower above the whir of the RFK Bridge, in an apparent attempt to take his own life, Mr Sanchez was one of the of Emergency Services Unit officers called to make a rescue.
While NYPD harbour patrol waited 100 feet below in the East River, a helicopter kept a watch on the unnamed 31-year-old man from above. He eventually sat down on the ledge, tied a rope around his neck and lost consciousness.
It was then that Mr Sanchez raced to pull the man from off the ledge and into a harness.
WATCH: Fantastic job by @NYPDSpecialops for using their training in crisis communication and team tactics to save man who was threatening to jump from the RFK Bridge in #Manhattan#NYPDprotecting.- NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 26, 2018
After he was brought down from the bridge, members of the emergency services performed CPR on him before he was taken to the Harlem Hospital. He is now in a serious but stable condition.
