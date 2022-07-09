Watch: Dog Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water. Humans Should Learn, Says Internet

Water conservation has become a growing concern in today's world. And, to address the issue of water scarcity, the UN General Assembly launched the Water Action Decade in March 2018, "to mobilise action that will help transform how we manage water."

Watch: Dog Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water. Humans Should Learn, Says Internet

The video was shared by Indian Police Service Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter.

A video of a dog shared by an Indian Police Service Officer has started a discussion on water conversation on the Internet.

The clip opens with the labrador opening a tap with its mouth to drink water. After quenching its thirst, the dog turns the tap off smartly. 

The video was shared by Indian Police Service Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. Along with the clip, Mr Kabra, who seems impressed with the dog's sensibility, wrote, "Every drop is precious...Dog understood, when will we humans understand?"

The clip has spread like wildfire on the social media platform. It has clocked more than 685k views so far. 

Netizens have called it "nice". 

A user said, “Sometimes a human being cannot teach a human being as much as an animal teaches a human being.” The person has also shared a video that reminds us of the famous phrase, “A dog is a man's best friend.”

A few wanted to know why the dog was drinking water from the tap when a bucket full of water was kept right under it.  

In the middle of this, a person shared a video of a cow drinking water from a tap. 

Some dog lovers called the comparison “unfair”.

A user said that the dog has been trained and, similarly, humans too need guidance from the very beginning. 

Water conservation has become a growing concern in today's world. And, to address the issue of water scarcity, the UN General Assembly launched the Water Action Decade in March 2018, “to mobilise action that will help transform how we manage water.”

Click for more trending news


Also Read

.