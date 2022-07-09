Watch: Dog Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water. Humans Should Learn, Says Internet

The video was shared by Indian Police Service Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter.

A video of a dog shared by an Indian Police Service Officer has started a discussion on water conversation on the Internet.

The clip opens with the labrador opening a tap with its mouth to drink water. After quenching its thirst, the dog turns the tap off smartly.

Along with the clip, Mr Kabra, who seems impressed with the dog's sensibility, wrote, "Every drop is precious...Dog understood, when will we humans understand?"

The clip has spread like wildfire on the social media platform. It has clocked more than 685k views so far.

बूँद-बूँद कीमती है...

डॉगी को समझ आ गया, हम इंसान कब समझेंगे? pic.twitter.com/wMoY7QGAnS — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 7, 2022

Netizens have called it "nice".

A user said, “Sometimes a human being cannot teach a human being as much as an animal teaches a human being.” The person has also shared a video that reminds us of the famous phrase, “A dog is a man's best friend.”

Sometimes a human being cannot teach a human being as much as an animal teaches a human being. pic.twitter.com/jYyvQ27N71 — Rajhanse (@rajhanse2) July 8, 2022

A few wanted to know why the dog was drinking water from the tap when a bucket full of water was kept right under it.

#justasking When there is bucket full water down there, why this dog is drinking from the tab?

Rather It is showing off it's intelligence than conveying messages to the human about how to #Savewater ???????? — Boris Bhai Johnson(Bojo) (@BillJillPandey) July 8, 2022

Bucket में से क्यू नही पिया फिर अगर इतना ही समझदार है वो।



हर बात में इंसान को मूर्ख ठहराना गलत है — Vikrant ???? (@aka_wit_vicky) July 8, 2022

In the middle of this, a person shared a video of a cow drinking water from a tap.

सब समझते हैं बस अंजान बनने का नाटक करते हैं pic.twitter.com/B5SXYeWlft — Dhananjay Pratap Singh (@Dhananjay1807) July 7, 2022

Some dog lovers called the comparison “unfair”.

It's not fair to compare dogs with humans ???? dogs r far superior — Dr.G.O.D.????????☕ (@DrGariiMis) July 8, 2022

A user said that the dog has been trained and, similarly, humans too need guidance from the very beginning.

dogy ko train kiya gaya hai, insaan ko bhi train karna padega jab wo choti umar ka hai tab se. — Pradeep (@prads_in) July 8, 2022

Water conservation has become a growing concern in today's world. And, to address the issue of water scarcity, the UN General Assembly launched the Water Action Decade in March 2018, “to mobilise action that will help transform how we manage water.”