Watch: Diesel Uses 'Condom Mountain' As Backdrop At Milan Fashion Week

Diesel's Fall Winter show opened with a mountain of condoms in the background.

Decorating runways is common for fashion shows to give an extra oomph. However, Diesel's Milan Fashion Week took it to a different level. The company's Fall Winter show opened with a mountain of condoms in the background. About two lakh Durex boxes served as the backdrop for the Italian label's Fall/Winter 2023 collection debut. It was a tribute to sex inclusivity and an upcoming partnership with the contraceptive business.

According to a report in CNN, the entire line of clothing - which included models walking around the condom avalanche in ultra-low-rise jeans, denim clothing with revealing mesh lace panels and torn silk skirts held together by shaky-looking chains - explored ideas of freedom, pleasure, and experimentation.

Diesel's Creative Director Glenn Martens said in a statement, "We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe." It is reported that the collection will be available across stores in April along with 300,000 free condoms.

As per the outlet, the guests were also sent a box of condoms as their invitation. A jersey with Durex's "D" in place of the traditional Diesel "D" logo was also displayed on the runway as another sneak peek of what is yet to come.

In September 2022, the brand also broke the Guiness World Record (GWR) for the world's largest ever blow-up sculpture for its Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The largest inflatable sculpture was erected at the Milan Fashion Week. It was 49.1 metres tall and 37.9 metres wide. The silver nylon sculpture, which was shaped like four individuals with their limbs intertwined, was set up on the Diesel-branded stage.

